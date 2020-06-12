Podcast Tune-in Alert: Companies/Brands Wanting to Learn How To Monetize TikTok with Influencers Register Now
Limited slots available for "Understanding TikTok and How it Can Turbocharge your Sales", airing June 18 @ 11:30am EST. First 25 companies get exclusive scoop.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evan Morgenstein, CEO of The Food Renegades, and Dean Rotbart, CEO and host of Monday Morning Radio, are joining forces to produce an invitation only podcast on June 18, 2020 at 11:30am EST live on GoToMeeting for businesses large and small looking to understanding TikTok and how it can turbo charge their sales! Morgenstein is bringing two of his biggest TikTokers in the Food Industry, Sonny Hurrell (@thatdudecancook) and Vivian Aronson (@cookingbomb) who both reach over 15 million viewers. Each creator's world-class food content has been in demand by brands such as Dole, Smithfield and Dan-O's.
This special event gives brands an opportunity to learn from some of the best content creators, hottest brands and major corporations on TikTok. Special guests expected to attend will include co-owner of Dan-O’s; the hottest brand of seasoning launched on social media by Phillip Crosby and his partners. Phillip will not only share his formula to monetize the platform, he will be part of the roundtable with Hurrell and Aronson who are two of his influencers. In addition, Crosby will discuss his use of influencers to sell product on TikTok, plus he will discuss the Joint Licensing deal he executed with Morgenstein and his chef community based program called The Food Renegades. Morgenstein, hot of the launch of his team of top TikTok Chefs had this to say of the special event, “Podcasting is the perfect platform to educate. The Food Renegades are re-writing the book on how to market in the CPG/Food sector via TikTok.”
