2020-06-10 14:09:38.023 $116,000 Jackpot Won in Affton on April Fool's Day

2020-06-10 14:09:38.023

Cynthia Feldhaus, a frequent Show Me Cash player from Affton, matched all five numbers drawn in the April 1 drawing to win a jackpot of $116,000.

“I thought it was a joke!” she said, recalling the moment she realized she had won. “I was at home in disbelief. I checked, rechecked and then checked again.”

Even after confirming the win by checking her numbers on MOLottery.com, it still didn’t sink in for Feldhaus.

“I was dumbstruck,” she said. “We’ve played a long time, so I was just in awe.”

Feldhaus recently claimed her prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis office and said she intends to contribute a portion of the prize to various military-focused charitable organizations. The winning numbers on April 1 were 5, 13, 25, 32 and 35.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Circle K, 9998 Tesson Ferry Road, in Affton. It was the 12th jackpot winning Show Me Cash ticket sold in 2020.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in St. Louis County received more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received $16.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $32.3 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of the programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.