2020-06-11 14:08:40.12 Cabool Woman Uncovers $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize

2020-06-11 14:08:40.12

Laura Mosca of Cabool uncovered the first $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Lucky Bonus Crossword” Scratchers ticket purchased at The Gas Station, 319 Ozark St., in Cabool.

“Lucky Bonus Crossword” is a $5 ticket with more than $10 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including four more top prizes of $100,000. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Texas County won more than $3.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $343,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $590,000 went to education programs in the county.