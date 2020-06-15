Activist Shareholders To File Complaint with SEC and Delaware Chancery Against Tapinator, Inc.

New Hope Capital to file against Tapinator (symbol TAPM) to review Minutes after more than 6 months of battling with Management. What are they Hiding?

GREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED_STATES/US, June 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dear Fellow Shareholders;After unsuccessfully trying to work with the company and its attorney for more than 6 months to allow me to review the Board minutes and supporting documentation of the company, New Hope Capital and its Sole Shareholder, David Unger, intends to file a complaint with the Securities Exchange Commission as well as the Delaware Chancery to force the company to allow a review the minutes and all supporting governing documents.“I cannot believe how difficult the management and the Board have been in this very long and costly process”, noted David Unger who owns approximately 4% of the company. “What are they hiding? What are they afraid of?”.“Given the facts that 1) the stock has declined from a high of $99 to less than $5 2) the management of the company has received more than $4 million of compensation in just the last two years and 3) the Board has decided to delist the company after a failed offering in February, in my opinion, the company does not understand the fiduciary responsibility it has to its shareholder with respect to corporate governance,” noted Unger.If you have any questions, please feel free to call me at 413-645 3357.Yours trulyDavid W. UngerNew Hope CapitalShareholder of 21,875 shares of Tapinator , Inc.DWUNG@aol.com