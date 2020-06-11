Pro Travel Network Inc. Announces Name and Stock Ticker Symbol Change to MVP Holdings Inc. (OTC: MVPT)

/EIN News/ -- FRESNO, Calif., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVP Holdings Inc. (formerly Pro Travel Network Inc.) (OTC: PTVL) (the “Company” or “MVP Holdings Inc”) is pleased to announce today that it has changed its name from Pro Travel Network Inc. to MVP Holdings Inc. and its ticker symbol from “PTVL” to “MVPT”. The Company expects that the common shares will begin trading on the OTC PINK under the new name and new symbol “MVPT” on or about June 12th, 2020.



The Company is changing its name and ticker symbol to align with the recent strategic changes within the Company, including the refocusing of the Company on the acquisition and development of multifamily and single family real estate mainly in California, as well as the acquisition of existing consumer goods brands, consumer service brands and other industries that align with our new strategy of diversifying our holdings. The name change was previously unanimously approved by the Board of Directors and Majority Shareholders on June 3rd, 2020.

“We are pleased to announce a rebranding of the Company that reflects the transformation that took place in the past months in the Company’s management and focus” said Casey Musick, President and CEO of MVP Holdings. “We want our company name and symbol to reflect the Company’s forward strategy as well as embody the Company’s focus on being agile and efficient in our commitment to the growth of our holdings portfolio.

In addition, MVP Holdings Inc. announces that the amendments to the articles of the Company previously approved, have been filed by the Company and are now in force.

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name and ticker symbol change or the amendment of the articles. Certificates representing common shares of Pro Travel Network Inc. will not need to be exchanged as result of the name change.

ABOUT MVP HOLDINGS INC.

MVP Holdings Inc. operates in Fresno, Ca. in multiple industries including real estate, consumer goods, consumer services and web-based services. The immediate focus for the Company is to capitalize on the opportunities coming available over the next 18 months in acquisition of real estate holdings in both multi and single family residential as well as looking at multiple acquisitions of various consumer goods and service brands. Due to the current economic atmosphere across the globe, various opportunities will present themselves and MVP Holdings will look to capitalize on those opportunities to diversify its operations and holdings.

Please continue to look for new filings and press releases as we continue to work towards getting our name change completed, agreements signed and getting current with OTC and as we continue to grow the business and announce new launches and partnerships.

PTVL holds no convertible debt, will not engage in a reverse split, and has no plans for dilution.



Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Investor Contact: Casey Musick – CEO/President Email: casey@mvpholdingsinc.com



