Presence Summit to Offer Full Day of Professional Development for Video Communicators
Day will Feature Breakout Sessions with Communication Experts, Keynote by Joseph Pine, Author of "The Experience Economy"
To inspire and engage video communicators, the teams at HuddleCamHD and AV distributor Starin, a Midwich Group Company, are co-sponsoring the Presence Summit, a full day of professional development to be held virtually July 15. The Presence Summit will showcase the new opportunities that online meetings can provide business professionals and their teams, with direct insights from well-known business authors and industry leaders from Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
With online meetings literally consuming employees and business owners' lives over the last several months, the Presence Summit will serve as the first of its kind professional development event for video communicators. With interactive exercises and breakout sessions, attendees will learn how to present themselves more effectively on video, while gaining the tools and strategies to be better on-camera communicators, whether as event hosts, moderators or meeting participants.
“We’re pushing the envelope to show how Zoom enables interactivity during virtual events,” says Bill Mullin, CEO of Starin. “People learn best through involvement and engagement. Chat-On, Zoom-In and Break-Out is the experience path. Live streaming sessions merge into active two-way Q&A and workshops to internalize how to be a change-agent for a video practice culture in your organization. Examine unique communication styles, while considering how we can be both effective and empathic communicators.”
Attendees will hear directly from communications experts and industry professionals from Zoom, who will cover topics relevant to anyone using video communications. Well known authors Joseph Pine, “The Experience Economy” and Fatima Doman, “Authentic Resilience,” will be the Presence Summit's keynote speakers. Author Paul Richards, will be making the digital version of his new book, “The Online Meeting Survival Guide,” free for event attendees.
The day’s topics will cover the importance of recognizing subtle, non-verbal communication cues, utilizing personal strengths for greater collaboration and creating powerful presentations. Group exercises will help attendees better understand their unique communication styles and learn how they can effectively engage those with opposing styles. Following the Presence Summit, participants should be able to take the skills they learn back to their teams to further collective understanding and better video communication experiences company wide.
The day’s full schedule is available here: https://presencesummit.com/ The live stream doesn’t require a ticket, while a ticketed professional development track option is available, with access to Zoom breakout sessions. Registration for the Zoom breakout sessions can be accessed here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/presence-summit-professional-development-for-online-communications-tickets-104587917276
HuddleCamHD is a U.S-based company operating from Downingtown, Pa., that manufactures USB-connected conference cameras and speakerphones. Offering both wireless and wired USB webcams, HuddleCamHD is most known for its affordable USB cameras with pan, tilt, and optical zoom capabilities.
Starin is a market development and AV solutions distribution firm, within the global Midwich Group. As part of the largest AV specialty distribution network, Starin is amplifying its strong heritage in the unified communications sector to help end users, supportive channel resellers and manufacturers have a valuable resource in the Zoom eco-system. Starin is a primary developer of brands, such as Barco, DTEN, Poly, HuddleCamHD , Logitech, Aver, Dell, and PTZOptics. The Midwich network is 19 companies across EMEA and APAC with specialties in video capture/streaming, unified comms, presentation, pro audio, live event staging and lighting, with combined 2019 sales over $1B.
