FEEVR Proud to Help Educational Institutions Reopen in the Wake of COVID-19

Educational institutions can safely reopen by utilizing X.Labs’ innovative FEEVR Pre-Check product lineWEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As educational institutions grapple with reopening to staff and students, X.Labs is happy to ensure safety for all with the use of its FEEVR product line. Many schools and other institutions are looking into installing thermal technology software that is fast and effective and also keeps users safe from potential infection.
Headquartered in West Hollywood, California, X. Labs specializes in delivering thermal imaging and artificial intelligence based technologies that detect public safety threats, addressing the growing need for fast and effective proactive security.
Technologies like FEEVR will be in demand and potentially mandatory in the wake of COVID-19, as individuals emerge from stay at home orders with the threat of infection and outbreaks still looming.
With FEEVR, no human contact is necessary, minimizing the risk of spreading infectious diseases like COVID-19. FEEVR technologies are able to identify individuals with an elevated body temperature, allowing for intervention before the individual comes into contact with anyone else.
"We care deeply about saving lives and we are continuously striving towards fine tuning our FEEVR product for optimal use with additions like Pre-Check, regular updates to our app, and professional services to help implement back-to-work policies for our customers,” says Todd Dunphy, COO of X.Labs.
About FEEVR
FEEVR, developed by X.Labs, is a an effective and timely artificial intelligence based system for screening and detecting individuals with an elevated temperature as a method for indicating potentially infectious disease. The FEEVR system is non-contact based, preventing the chances of cross contamination. FEEVR’s solution automatically alerts the user when a scanned individual’s temperature exceeds a predetermined threshold by utilizing a thermal imaging camera and an AI based mobile app. X.Labs’ technology addresses the growing need for fast and effective security. Founded in 2019, X.Labs is headquartered in West Hollywood, California, and the company’s customers include Fortune 100 companies, entertainment venues, schools, airports, stadiums, corporations, hospitals, large scale events, and national landmarks around the globe.
