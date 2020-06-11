St Johnsbury / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A402831

TROOPER: Trooper David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: June 10, 2020 at approximately 1805 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 S MM134 in St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Solomon Little

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 10, 2020 at approximately 1805 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 S near MM 134 in St. Johnsbury, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and discovered that the operator, Solomon Little, had active conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle. Little was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-12-20

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

