St Johnsbury / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A402831

TROOPER: Trooper David Garces                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks          

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: June 10, 2020 at approximately 1805 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 S MM134 in St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Solomon Little                                            

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 10, 2020 at approximately 1805 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 S near MM 134 in St. Johnsbury, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and discovered that the operator, Solomon Little, had active conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle. Little was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released on a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  10-12-20         

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

