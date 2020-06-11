St Johnsbury / Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 20A402831
TROOPER: Trooper David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: June 10, 2020 at approximately 1805 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 S MM134 in St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Solomon Little
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 10, 2020 at approximately 1805 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 S near MM 134 in St. Johnsbury, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and discovered that the operator, Solomon Little, had active conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle. Little was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-12-20
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
