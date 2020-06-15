Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,145 in the last 365 days.

Julie Nelson Promoted to President of adaptt LLC

Julie Nelson, President adaptt LLC

Julie Nelson, President adaptt LLC

adaptt LLC

adaptt LLC., a Minnesota based partner of DIRTT Environmental Solutions, recently announced the promotion of Julie Nelson to president.

Under Julie’s leadership, adaptt has experienced significant growth. She has proven to be a truly inspirational leader and the team is excited for her continued success.”
— Tim McKee, owner Timco Manufactured Construction

PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- adaptt LLC., a Minnesota based partner of DIRTT Environmental Solutions, specializing in providing design assist services for prefabricated modular interior solutions across multiple market sectors, including: healthcare, commercial workplace, and education recently announced the promotion of Julie Nelson to president.

What began in 2015 as a two-person team, has since grown to employ eight team members with more than 45 years of DIRTT experience collectively. Nelson has led the adaptt team since 2018, helping successfully complete more than $10M worth of DIRTT projects. In 2019, the firm and was recognized as Partner of the Year by DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

As president, Nelson will continue to promote process effectiveness as she builds and solidifies relationships to move the DIRTT philosophy forward within the local market.

To learn more about adaptt LLC, please visit www.adaptt.net.

About adaptt LLC
adaptt, through a partnership with DIRTT Environmental Solutions, provides fully-customizable and sustainable architectural interior solutions to promote efficiency and enhance productivity throughout the course of your project. The adaptt team acts as your design assist consultant throughout the pre-construction and installation phases of the project.

About DIRTT
DIRTT Environmental Solutions uses its 3D software to create prefabricated interiors. Each space is tailored to their clients' needs. Manufacturing facilities are located in Phoenix, Savannah, Kelowna and Calgary. DIRTT works with 100+ Partners throughout North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT". To learn more about DIRTT, visit them online at www.dirtt.net

Tim McKee
Timco Manufactured Construction
+1 763-694-0250
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Julie Nelson Promoted to President of adaptt LLC

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.