Julie Nelson Promoted to President of adaptt LLC

Under Julie’s leadership, adaptt has experienced significant growth. She has proven to be a truly inspirational leader and the team is excited for her continued success.” — Tim McKee, owner Timco Manufactured Construction

PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- adaptt LLC., a Minnesota based partner of DIRTT Environmental Solutions, specializing in providing design assist services for prefabricated modular interior solutions across multiple market sectors, including: healthcare, commercial workplace, and education recently announced the promotion of Julie Nelson to president.

What began in 2015 as a two-person team, has since grown to employ eight team members with more than 45 years of DIRTT experience collectively. Nelson has led the adaptt team since 2018, helping successfully complete more than $10M worth of DIRTT projects. In 2019, the firm and was recognized as Partner of the Year by DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

As president, Nelson will continue to promote process effectiveness as she builds and solidifies relationships to move the DIRTT philosophy forward within the local market.

To learn more about adaptt LLC, please visit www.adaptt.net.

About adaptt LLC

adaptt, through a partnership with DIRTT Environmental Solutions, provides fully-customizable and sustainable architectural interior solutions to promote efficiency and enhance productivity throughout the course of your project. The adaptt team acts as your design assist consultant throughout the pre-construction and installation phases of the project.

About DIRTT

DIRTT Environmental Solutions uses its 3D software to create prefabricated interiors. Each space is tailored to their clients' needs. Manufacturing facilities are located in Phoenix, Savannah, Kelowna and Calgary. DIRTT works with 100+ Partners throughout North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT". To learn more about DIRTT, visit them online at www.dirtt.net