BRANDENBURG ENERGY ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF AUDITOR

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandenburg Energy Corp. (“Brandenburg” or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the “Former Auditor”) to Stern & Lovrics, Chartered Professional Accountants (the “Successor Auditor”). The Former Auditor resigned effective June 10, 2020, at the Company’s request, and the Company’s board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders. The change of auditor notice required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”) and associated material will be filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.

About Brandenburg:

The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Aaron Meckler
Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
T: 647 502-3558
E: aaron@amukacapital.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing of the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

Aaron Meckler
Brandenburg Energy Corp.
+1 6475023558
email us here

