American Green (ERBB:OTC) is On-Target to Have Its Best Year Yet

/EIN News/ -- Cannabis Grow Management, Online CBD Sales, and Smart Vending Division all set to break revenue records in 2020 compared to 2019

PHOENIX, AZ, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Green(ERBB:OTC) announced today that the strategic shifts that began in 2019 are now paying dividends in every division. According to David Gwyther, president of American Green, “During 2019 and early 2020, the company had to make changes in every division to accommodate the changing marketplace. I’m pleased to report that those changes resulted in each division’s revenue improvements compared to the same periods over the previous year.”

VP of CBD Worldwide Sales, Kevin Davis, said, “The key to the success of the American Green Online CBD Store is a combination of Top-Shelf Customer Service, The Integration of Technology, Competitive Pricing, Easy Payment Options, and Product Selection.Since our online CBD Store first opened 3 years ago, our growth has been primarily driven by our extreme sensitivity to customer feedback - by listening very, very carefully. Whether that means incorporating a capability to quickly respond to customer questions via email or phone, and making damn sure our customers know that they’re getting the best CBD available and are 100% satisfied, even if that means staying on the phone with them until they get all the information they need.

“Every customer is unique to us and when our store employees show them the courtesy of our unrushed time - whether by email or phone, it is the only way we know of guaranteeing that our loyal base returns to us. Other companies talk about achieving goals like these, but we at the American Green CBD Store live this ‘customer-driven lifestyle’ every day,” concludes Kevin.

According to Bryan Croteau, American Green’s VP of Grow Operations, “As the world comes out of quarantine and things get back to the ‘new normal,’ American Green’s ‘Sweet Virginia’ is turning out some of the highest grade cannabis found in Arizona and is hard at work upgrading its production facility while producing American Green’s newest cannabis product line. Our Sweet Virginia facility is proud to announce that the first wave of American Green Full Spectrum Solventless Concentrate products have hit the retail shelves at the Kind Meds licensed dispensary located at 2152 South Vineyard, Suite 120, Bldg 7, Mesa AZ 85210.”

American Green’s Sweet Virginia grow operation is most proud of its Ice-water-extractedBubble Hash which is also known as “Full Melt,” because it leaves no residue when compared to standard hash which has been made the same way for hundreds of years. According to Mr. Croteau, “Our special process manually removes the THC trichomes using nothing but ice and water and produces one of the safest and most natural concentrates available anywhere. If you are a current medical patient in the State of Arizona, we highly recommend a trip to Kind Meds for an opportunity to taste our best grown flowers in the form of concentrate! I would call first before making the trip to ensure that the American Green Bubble Hash has not been sold out, as we anticipate high demand for this premium product.”

The Sweet Virginia Grow has also recently added 10% of canopy space as an additional flower room thus enabling the operation to increase its revenues by about 10% per annum. This new space will allow for production of an extra 240 plants every 8 weeks. We are also constantly streamlining tasks to be as efficient as possible, which has allowed us to cut our current payroll costs by about 12% when compared to last quarter.

The American Green Machine (AGM) Division has been working to add new features to its Smart Vending Kiosk such as lower risk touchless shopping which will allow vending customers to utilize a QR Code and be able to use their own cell phone to interact with our AGM Kiosk. Employing “COVID-19 Sensitivity,” customers will no longer need to touch the machine to view the AGM’s products with the goal of allowing customers to complete their entire transaction on their smartphone. This new feature has been designed to be “backwards compatible” thus enabling the feature to be available for existing machines already in service. and is now ready to rollout. According to AGM Division VP, Lindel Creed, “We are very excited with the progress of the AGM kiosk as sales increase this year and more customers become convinced that the AGM is the best verified vending system on the market.”



If you are an experienced vending route operator serving a major market and wish to add a complete line of fully legal CBD products to your existing route, you should contact Mr. Lindel Creed at American Green’s AGM Vending Division located in Gastonia, North Carolina. You can email Lindel at lindel@americangreen.comor call him on his direct line at 704-718-3158.

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc. became, in 2009, America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis industry. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 individual certified shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

