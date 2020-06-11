D.R. Horton Now Selling New Homes in Lake Arrowhead, an Established Lakeside Community in Waleska, GA

/EIN News/ -- WALESKA, Ga., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D.R. Horton is now selling new homes in Lake Arrowhead in Waleska, GA. Lake Arrowhead is a pristine, gated community nestled in a mountainous part of Cherokee County, a short 40-minute drive from the I-285 perimeter. D.R. Horton Atlanta West plans to offer their popular line of ranch and two-story single-family homes.



With a location that lends itself to outdoor activities, Lake Arrowhead is ideal for homeowners who love spending time outside. The 540-acre, stream-fed lake is surrounded by mountains, wilderness, trails and a championship golf course. In addition to the nature-made attractions, the master-planned community boasts a plethora of other amenities. Multiple parks and swimming pools, miles of jogging and hiking trails, tennis courts, a marina and even a community church all find a home in Lake Arrowhead. A full-time Lifestyle Director facilitates a busy social calendar, with everything from exercise classes to community events.

Homebuyers can choose between single-level or two-story homes, with floor plans offering two to four bedrooms and two to three baths ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet. All homes will offer two-car garages and various options including front and back porches, brick and stone front or accent elevation, second story walk-ups and more. Select homesites offer basements for even more space. Home prices are expected to begin in the high-$200s, offering remarkable value for resort-style living.

Lake Arrowhead’s first model home is slated to open this summer.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, “America’s Builder,” has been building families beautiful homes in desirable locations for over 40 years. America’s largest homebuilder by volume since 2002, D.R. Horton has built more than 755,000 homes with quality, functionality, value and style in mind. For more information about D.R. Horton’s Atlanta West division, please call (404)276-4288 or visit www.drhorton.com/atlanta . Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder.

For more information, visit https://www.drhorton.com/georgia/atlanta/waleska/lake-arrowhead, email mmorton@drhorton.com or call (678) 575-9323.