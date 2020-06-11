Funko, Inc. Investors Who Have Held Funko Stock Continuously Since The Beginning of August 2019 Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: FNKO ).



The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of Funko breached their fiduciary duties by making and/or causing the Company to issue materially false and misleading statements regarding Funko’s sales and allegedly strong financial prospects.

Funko investors who have held their shares continuously since the beginning of August 2019 are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com , to discuss the

investigation or potential legal claims .

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. , with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.



