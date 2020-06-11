40-acre Jackson Hole Estate to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions and Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty

An aerial view of 40-acres, live water, and a contemporary estate. Twilight view of the contemporary estate Teton Run. Interior living space at Teton Run.

With over 40 acres, Teton Run is a Jackson Hole treasure. It is more than you would expect, with a perfect location, stunning views, exceptional live water, and a gorgeous contemporary estate.” — Ed Liebzeit, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweeping 40-acre Jackson Hole Estate Boasting Stunning Views of the Teton Mountain Range and Live Water to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions and Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty

Timeless mountain masterpiece offers four-season indoor-outdoor living, a Tom Ward contemporary estate, a PGA-quality fairway, space for future development and a plethora of wildlife and outdoor adventure—all in enviable proximity to the Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, and the Snake River.

Conceived by architect Tom Ward, Teton Run, located in Jackson Hole, in enviable proximity to the Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Ed Liebzeit of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty. Previously offered for $24.5 million, the property will sell No Reserve, to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held July 28th–31st via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

The mountain estate is equally ideal as a family escape or a hub for four-season entertaining and hosting. The formal dining room easily seats up to 24 people, and there are multiple fireplaces with sitting areas from which guests can marvel at the views. With over 40-acres, the potential for additional structures is endless.

Additional features include wood-burning fireplaces; walls of glass; mahogany and maple hardwoods; arched ceilings; foyer and hallways with gallery walls; in the master suite: large windows with views; access to outdoor rooftop deck; spa bath with steam shower, double vanities, sauna, soaking tub, and his and her water closest; massage room; private access to a rooftop hot tub; custom walk-in closets; separate laundry; a chef’s kitchen with separate Sub-Zero refrigerator and Sub-Zero freezer; gas range; two dishwashers, pantry; breakfast area with a wall of windows giving views of Sleeping Indian; outdoor patio and decks across multiple levels; three branches of a creek on the property, winding trails, and a PGA-quality golf green and practice area with sand bunkers and three tee boxes.

"We are excited to once again partner with Concierge Auctions. Having had many successes in the area over the past decade, we knew bringing this property to auction would not only enable our client a sale on his timeline, but will additionally showcase it to the firm's worldwide database of active buyers looking for a true mountain masterpiece," stated Liebzeit. "With over 40 acres, Teton Run is a Jackson Hole treasure. It is more than you would expect, with a perfect location, stunning views, exceptional live water, a gorgeous contemporary estate, and an on-going parade of wildlife. Or, if you want to expand, there's plenty of room for additional structures on site. The possibilities are endless, and with the auction, a one-of-a-kind opportunity."

Located in beautiful Jackson Hole and just outside the town of Jackson, the estate is in a spectacular area. With proximity to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, and the Snake River, adventure can be found around every corner. Hike or ride horses, set out for a day of cross-country skiing, or fish native cutthroat trout from the property’s creeks. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Teton Village, and Jackson Hole Town Square are just a short drive away.

Teton Run—located at 5300 North Prince Place—is available for in-person showings daily by appointment and virtual open houses and private showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.