The aviation MRO community to gather live for first time in months at Aviation Week Network’s 25th Annual MRO Americas

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September will mark the first time in months that the aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry will gather live, as airline and industry leaders come together for the 25th Annual Aviation Week Network's MRO Americas (#MROAM). The conference and exhibition is taking place September 1-3 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, and is co-located with the Military Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposium .



The conference will address the pandemic crisis and how the industry is moving forward and building resiliency. MRO Americas will be organized in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standard. As the world’s leading events’ organizer, Informa developed a detailed set of enhanced measures to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at its events, providing everyone with reassurance and confidence they are participating in a safe and controlled environment. MRO Americas has planned for an optimally safe environment from the moment attendees check-in at registration to the closing of the show floor. A comprehensive plan can be found at mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/plan-your-visit/keeping-you-safe.html

“MRO Americas plays an integral role in our customers’ business operations. Here as we approach the 25th MRO Americas, we are inspired by how the industry has pulled together to support each other. Our attendees and exhibitors are enthusiastic about the upcoming event and for their first opportunity to reconnect with customers in person,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director, Events, for Aviation Week Network.

The agenda will reflect current issues and confirmed speakers include Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines; John Holmes, President and CEO of AAR; and other top industry officials. See here for the current agenda.

Conference subjects will include:

Airline Keynote: A Fireside Chat with Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines

Industry in Crisis: How to Build Resiliency in Your Business In the Midst of a Global Pandemic

MRO Industry Outlook In A Time Of Crisis

The Big Three: Engines Updates with speakers from Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation and Rolls Royce

Improving 2-Way Data Sharing Between Operators and Maintenance Providers

MRO IT System Modernization

Embracing the Diverse Future

MRO Manpower in a New Era

Digital Ecosystem

MRO Americas will also include complimentary sessions open to all attendees:

Mixed Reality in MRO – How Emerging Technologies are Shaping the Next Decade of MRO, hosted by EmpowerMX

Paperless MRO – Leveraging ERP Software in the Aviation Aftermarket Space, taking place in the “Go Live Theatre” on the exhibition floor, and hosted by Component Control

Enabling Community Aircraft Data Sharing with Airlines Trust and Control, taking place in the “Go Live Theatre” and hosted by SITA FOR AIRCRAFT

The Military Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposium, supported by the Logistics Officers Association (LOA) is designed to bring “best practices” from commercial and military operations together. Featured speakers include Steven Morani, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Materiel Readiness; Bruce Litchfield, VP & GM Sustainment Operations, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company; Roberto Guerrero, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Operational Energy, U.S. Air Force; Captain Mark Nieto, Commanding Officer, Fleet Readiness Center East, U.S. Navy; and more. See here for an agenda.

The exhibition hall hours are Wednesday, September 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, September 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. See here for a full list of exhibitors.

MRO Americas is supported by our sponsors. Diamond Sponsors are Collins Aerospace, GA Telesis , and Pratt & Whitney ; Platinum Sponsors are Airbus , Chromalloy , GE Aviation , HEICO , Lufthansa Technik, MRO Holdings, MTU Maintenance , Rhinestahl CTS, Safran , Satair , StandardAero , Triumph Group, Inc., and United Technical Operations .

