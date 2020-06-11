Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alphamin Announces Grant of Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (TSXV: AFM, JSE AltX: APH, “Alphamin” or “the Company”) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to acquire an aggregate of 9,880,000 common shares to directors, officers and employees of Alphamin and its subsidiaries under its stock option plan. Each option is exercisable for a seven year period to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.20 per share. The options granted vest over a period between three and four years from the date of grant.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith                                       
CEO                            
Alphamin Resources Corp.                                
Tel: +230 269 4166
E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

