Lane Closures in Delmar and Shippen Townships, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – A micro-surfacing project is set to begin next week in Delmar and Shippen Townships, Tioga County.

On Monday, June 15, the contractor, Suit-Kote Corporation, will begin work which will take place during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging conditions.

Roadwork will be completed on Route 6 from the intersection with Marsh Creek Road to the intersection with Dantz Run Road in Delmar and Shippen Townships. Roadwork on Route 287 will take place from the intersection with Route 3019 (Dean Hill Road) to Nessmuk Lake on Route 287.

Work will include micro-surfacing to the existing roadway, center and edge line rumble strips and new line paint. Additional work includes epoxy surface treatment and new asphalt approaches on the Route 6 bridge over Marsh Creek and epoxy surface treatment and new asphalt approaches on the Route 287 bridge that spans Wilson Creek.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-August, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing lanes, stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

