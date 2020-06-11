Lane Closures in Liberty and Union Townships, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – A micro-surfacing project is set to begin next week in Liberty and Union Townships, Tioga County.

On Monday, June 15, the contractor, Vestal Corporation, will begin work which will take place during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging conditions.

The work will take place at the following locations:

• Route 15 NB and SB lanes in Liberty Township from .5 miles north of Route 414 (Liberty Exit) to the structure over Route 2005 (Peak of Bloss Mountain) and will include the exit and entrance ramps Route 8007 at the Sebring Exit.

• Route 414 in Liberty Township between Pine Lane and the entrance to the Liberty High School.

• Route 14 in Union Township between south of McNett Hill Road and north of Shanty Hollow Road.

Work will include micro-surfacing to the existing asphalt roadway, new asphalt approaches at structures, epoxy surface treatments to the bridge decks, center line rumble strips and new line paint.

Work is expected to be completed on in late September, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing lanes, stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

