Daylight Flagging for Core Boring Work for the Route 403 Wilbur Road to Hickory Street Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Navarro and Wright, of New Cumberland, will be performing geotechnical core boring work on Route 403 in Quemahoning and Conemaugh Townships, Somerset County beginning Monday, June 15.

On Monday, the contractor will implement single lane daylight closures between the hours of 7:00am and 7:00pm with flagging.

All core borings are anticipated to be completed by Friday July 3rd.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101