U.S. 202 Lane Closure Next Week for Water Main Installation in Whitpain Township

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) motorists will encounter a weekday lane closure with flagging between Yost Road and Spruce Road on Wednesday, June 17, through Friday, June 26, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for water main installation under a project to widen and reconstruct a 2.8-mile section in East Norriton and Whitpain townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Single lane closures will also continue to be in place periodically through the summer on northbound and southbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Township Line Road and Morris Road on Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM, and Saturdays as needed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel in the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Activities through 2020 will primarily include utility relocation operations throughout various sections of the project limits. Daytime and nighttime lane closures on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) will be in place during non-peak travel times as needed by the contractor and utility crews.

Under this project, PennDOT is reconstructing and widening U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from two lanes to five lanes with a center turn lane from Township Line Road to just south of Morris Road; installing five-foot bicycle lanes in both directions along the entire project area; and building new sidewalks at various locations along the corridor.

Additional improvements include:

Reconstructing five box culverts;

Constructing a sound wall and retaining walls;

Installing new traffic signals, signing and pavement markings;

Performing drainage improvements;

Integrating Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to improve traffic flow;

Constructing a wetland mitigation site to compensate for wetlands impact; and

Removing a portion of a breached dam on the Wissahickon Creek to mitigate stream impacts.

James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the $55,587,342 project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to be completed in summer 2024. For more information, visit www.us202.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

