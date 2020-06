Dunmore – I-80 West is closed from PA Exit 93 (Conyngham/Nesopeck), Luzerne County to Exit PA 339 (Mainville/Mufflinville), Columbia, County due to a crash of two tractor trailers.

Motorists should use alternative routes when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4