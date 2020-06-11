Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proposed Expansion of the Horry County Class 2 Landfill: Virtual Public Hearing June 11, 2020

Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 6:30 pm

DHEC will hold a Public Hearing to accept comments on the proposed landfill expansion

DHEC will hold a Public Hearing to accept comments on the proposed landfill expansion on June 11, 2020 at 6:30 pm. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines restricting in-person meetings effective at the time of this notice, the public hearing will be held virtually using an online platform, which will provide interested persons the ability to participate remotely. DHEC has established the following webpage specifically for this project: www.scdhec.gov/HorryCountySWA. Please visit this webpage to learn how to register for the meeting.

