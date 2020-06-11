Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ondot Systems Hosts Webinar to Provides Insight Into What Consumers Want From Financial Institutions

Discussion focuses on how to leverage digital card payments services into a way to attract and retain customers

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, California, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, hosts its webinar: What Consumers Want in a Banking Partner on June 24.

The webinar discusses best practices associated with meeting consumers’ needs and expectations regarding digital card payments services. Panelists include Dale Laszig, senior staff writer at The Green Sheet; Ken Pasternak, president and chief strategy officer at Two by Four and Chris Harris, a senior director at Ondot. They will offer tips on the following:

  • What consumers’ expectations are in a provider of digital card payments provider;
  • How to create a digitally-innovative brand that will resonate with consumers;
  • Tips to launch digital card payments capabilities quickly;
  • The opportunity cost of not offering digital card payments as consumer interest continues to grow.

To register for the webinar please follow the link: https://ondotsystems.zoom.us/webinar/register/9315911182430/WN_LugZL_HQRRSpRaQsdKdP-Q

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

Chuck Meyers
Ondot Systems
800-669-6265, ext. 151
charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com

