Cinedigm Partners with SPI International to Launch and Distribute Gametoon and FashionBox HD Channels

Deal Brings SPI’s Premium Lifestyle Networks to Cinedigm’s North American Footprint of more than 300 Million Devices

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today a partnership with leading global media company SPI International to launch two new ad-supported streaming channels, Gametoon and FashionBox HD. Cinedigm will launch and distribute the ad-supported networks in North America and will work closely with SPI International on the marketing, audience development and monetization of the channels. SPI International operates 42 television channels with more than 65 million subscribers on six continents and is one of the largest aggregators of native Ultra HD content in the world.

Both channels will be offered as free ad-supported linear channels, as AVOD, and as a la carte apps across Cinedigm’s distribution footprint of more than 300 million devices across connected televisions, set-top-boxes, mobile & handheld devices, and virtual MVPDs.

Channel Lineup Details:

FashionBox HD has a broad programming roster devoted to the fashion-focused lifestyle. The lineup includes entertaining and educational explorations of the industry’s hottest trends, as well as in-depth fashion show coverage, behind-the-scenes tours of groundbreaking catwalks from across the globe and revealing interviews with the industry’s top designers.



Information Deck: https://bit.ly/FashionBoxDeck

Logo: https://bit.ly/FashionBoxLogo





Information Deck: https://bit.ly/GameToonDeck

Logo: https://bit.ly/GameToonLogo

For over 25 years, SPI International has established itself as a leader in the entertainment marketplace, supplying a diverse roster of major motion pictures and television programming, and providing viewers of all tastes with premium linear and on-demand video content across major streaming media players and OTT providers. With this agreement, Cinedigm Digital Networks now has access to SPI International’s powerful partnerships with major license suppliers, and extensive library of popular, recognizable, and compelling programming.

"SPI International has built an impressive footprint of channels and content that delights tens of millions of users around the world," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "The addition of Gametoon and FashionBox HD from SPI International’s diverse programming catalogue will reach two key demographics within our growing portfolio of digital networks in the fast-growing lifestyle segment. We look forward to building upon the success that these properties have achieved, as we continue our commitment to delivering high-quality ad-supported programming to viewers in North America and around the world.”

“We are very excited to be working with Cinedigm to expand viewership of our two great SPI channels, FashionBox HD and Gametoon,” said Berkin Ecevit, Sales & Business Development Director at SPI International. “We believe that SPI's vast amount of entertaining quality content paired with Cinedigm's distribution will help us reach a wide range of audiences in the market,” added Ecevit.

ABOUT SPI INTERNATIONAL

SPI International is a global media company operating 42 television channels on six continents. FilmBox being its flagship channel, SPI is one of the biggest aggregators of native Ultra HD content in the world. Working with over 700 operators worldwide, SPI uses state of the art technology providing its 65 million subscribers with access to SPI’s linear and on-demand content including live streaming of UHD programming and FilmBox channels on any Internet-connected device via major global streaming media players as well as local OTT providers. SPI recently added to its portfolio Film1 premium movie services in the Netherlands, including four movie channels and digital services.

For over 25 years, SPI International has been a leading distributor of theatrical films and television programming in the international market. SPI’s solid alliances with major license suppliers provide compelling content, with strong recognition and high demand. www.spiintl.com

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

