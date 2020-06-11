Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig Now Available Nationwide, Alongside New Summer Solstice Cocktail Collection

Beverage enthusiasts in 46 continental states are now able to purchase first-of-its-kind system

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beverage-innovation company Drinkworks ® today officially expanded distribution of the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig ® to consumers in 46 continental states. This national availability comes just in time for summer sipping – less than two years after the initial pilot launch in St. Louis.



Drinkworks also unveiled a limited edition Summer Solstice Variety pack, a refreshing collection of cocktails infused with seasonal flavors that features an Aloha Margarita, Basil Tom Collins, Blackberry Mojito and Strawberry Vodka Lemonade. The Summer Solstice Variety pack will be available for purchase on the Drinkworks website beginning June 15 for $49.99 MSRP in select markets. This new addition increases Drinkworks’ beverage portfolio to include more than 30 bar-quality cocktails, brews and ciders, with more coming soon.

“We are focused on elevating the beverage experience through innovation and ease, and to be able to bring that to customers across the country is an exciting chapter in our story,” said Drinkworks CEO Nathaniel Davis. “We’re thrilled to introduce more beverage enthusiasts to a new and improved form of at-home happy hour.”

The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig combines innovation and user-centric design, making it remarkably easy for consumers to prepare a variety of freshly made, bar-quality beverages at home with the push of a button. The Drinkworks Home Bar calculates the precise amount of water and carbonation needed for each proprietary Drinkworks Pod to deliver an exceptional chilled beverage every time. Drinkworks offers a wide variety of Pods, including special edition and seasonal release cocktails that contain a signature blend of premium spirits, real flavors and natural ingredients. The custom recipes are crafted, tested and perfected by in-house mixologists, brewers and scientists.

The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig will cost $299 MSRP and Drinkworks recommends pricing cocktail Pods at $14.99-$18.99 for a tube of four and $49.99 for a 12 Pod variety pack. The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig is now available nationwide on drinkworks.com, as well as through select in-store and online retailers. For a list of participating retailers, please visit drinkworks.com .

