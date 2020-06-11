LPL Financial Launches New Business Solution to Provide Advisors Peace of Mind by Protecting Business Value

The Assurance Plan provides a guaranteed purchase price in addition to a commission-free sale of an advisor’s business in the event of an unplanned exit

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced the launch of LPL’s Assurance Plan, a new business solution that protects the value of an advisor’s business in the event of an unplanned exit. The Assurance Plan helps provide advisors with the peace of mind that their business—often their most valuable asset—will be protected and their family and clients are taken care of in the future.



A succession plan is an important part of any advisor’s overall business plan, yet industrywide, the majority of independent advisors do not have one. LPL’s Assurance Plan introduces a new type of solution that serves advisors at any stage of their business lifecycle, protecting their business value as well as their clients and families from being vulnerable to financial disruption.

In the event of an unplanned exit due to an advisor’s death or permanent disability, LPL’s Assurance Plan provides a guaranteed, predetermined minimum purchase price based on a multiple of the advisor’s recurring revenue. LPL will also facilitate the sale of the advisor’s business to another qualified LPL advisor, commission-free, providing any additional proceeds above the guaranteed amount to the advisor or their family.

“Advisors invest so much into serving their clients and building a business they can be proud of. But when it comes to protecting the value of their own greatest investment, there has been a lack of options,” said Jeremy Holly, LPL Financial senior vice president and head of Advisor Financial Solutions, which offers services and solutions to help LPL advisors grow, protect and unlock the value of their businesses. “With this new solution, advisors have a safety net in place, which gives them a layer of assurance as they explore the ideal plan they want in place to transition the care of their clients and monetize their practice when they are ready.”

