OneSpan Awarded Company of the Year from Frost & Sullivan for its Digital Identity and Risk-Based Authentication Platform

The COVID-19 pandemic is driving demand for technologies that enable remote banking and customer onboarding

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced it has received the Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Best Digital Identity and Risk-Based Authentication Platform. Frost & Sullivan analysts lauded OneSpan’s comprehensive solution portfolio, close collaboration with partners and focus on customer experience.



OneSpan’s Trusted Identity (TID) platform brings together a broad portfolio of technologies to enable real-time fraud detection through a modern set of cloud-based solutions. One of the solutions, Intelligent Adaptive Authentication (IAA) , uses a variety of multi-factor authentication technologies together with AI-based machine learning and pre-configured, customizable rule sets for threat detection, behavioral analysis, transaction risk analysis, and orchestration of the end user experience. Financial institutions can use IAA to help detect and prevent fraud, meet regulatory compliance requirements, while minimizing end-user friction.

In its report analyzing OneSpan’s TID platform, Frost & Sullivan recognized the company’s unique technologies as a clear differentiator, as well as its customer-focused strategies and strong overall performance. The analyst firm stated that cybercriminals are capitalizing on the COVID-19 pandemic, with phishing attacks leading to breaches and account takeover fraud. OneSpan’s technologies protect against these and other fraudulent activities across online and mobile channels.

“OneSpan’s TID platform provides digital identity verification and risk-based authentication solutions equipped with anti-fraud and e-signature capabilities to combat the ever-evolving hacker model,” said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst, Danielle VanZandt. “OneSpan’s TID platform layers important variables, such as multi-factor credentialing, behavior monitoring, and advanced adaptive authentication, and automatically generates industry compliance reports.”

“The pandemic has simultaneously accelerated adoption of remote banking and losses from identity fraud,” said OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements. “Our Trusted Identity solutions which enable global banks and financial institutions to securely onboard customers, prevent fraud and improve the customer experience for remote banking transactions.”

To view and download the report, please visit www.onespan.com/resources/frost-sullivan-2020-best-practices-award .

