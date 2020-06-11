InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Vivos Therapeutics Inc. , a company focused on addressing the root causes of mild to moderate sleep apnea, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is an emerging global leader in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a debilitating condition affecting nearly 1 billion people worldwide. The company utilizes proprietary, groundbreaking technology, a proven go-to-market strategy, and a powerful executive team dedicated to changing the face of health care by helping people of all ages properly breathe and sleep.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with Vivos Therapeutics, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , wire services via NetworkWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Vivos Therapeutics .

“Our core products represent a much-needed and potentially lifesaving technology for the world’s nearly 1 billion patients who suffer from OSA. When evaluating various proposals to execute our communication strategies, we became convinced that IBN was by far the best option,” states Vivos Therapeutics CEO R. Kirk Huntsman.

With 14+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners in improving communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 45+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Vivos Therapeutics with the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Obstructive sleep apnea affects millions of people of all ages,” states Chris Johnson, director of client solutions for IBN. “As Vivos leverages its innovative technology to address this sizable unmet medical need with the first non-surgical, noninvasive and cost-effective solution to obstructive sleep apnea, we will launch a corporate communications campaign that places its progress in front of the investment community.”

About Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical device technology company engaged in the commercialization of a novel and effective treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. It also recruits and trains dentists and health care providers, allowing them to integrate breathing wellness into their practices. The Vivos System is a proprietary, noninvasive, non-surgical treatment protocol, administered by a multidisciplinary team of highly trained health care professionals. This revolutionary technology represents the first-ever hope for a lasting solution to the problem of sleep apnea.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 14+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

