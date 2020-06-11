Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Lovesac Company to Present at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq:LOVE) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand with 91 retail showrooms supporting its ecommerce delivery model. Lovesac’s name comes from its original Durafoam filled beanbags called Sacs. The Company derives a majority of its current sales from its proprietary platform called Sactionals, a washable, changeable, reconfigurable, and FedEx-shippable solution for large upholstered seating. Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson’s, “Designed for Life” philosophy emphasizes sustainable products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve with the customer’s needs, providing long-term utility and ultimately reducing the amount of furniture discarded into landfills.

Investor Contact:

Rachel Schacter, ICR
(203) 682-8200
InvestorRelations@lovesac.com

