Helping Customers Get Hybrid Cloud Right: iland Offers new Private Cloud Capabilities and Upgrades that Unify Hybrid Environments

New capabilities enable customers to mix and match application needs with business requirements through new high performance options and cost optimized hardware configurations

/EIN News/ -- Houston, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iland, an industry-leading provider of secure application hosting and data protection cloud services built on proven VMware technology, today announced new capabilities to iland Secure Cloud that enhance iland’s comprehensive hybrid cloud offering by maximizing application performance, while at the same time controlling costs.

This is the latest update to iland’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) portfolio that includes secure public cloud, hosted private cloud and hosted bare-metal services. Together, these solutions provide the common foundation for secure application hosting, backup as a service (BaaS), and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and reduce barriers to adoption through flexible and thoughtful cloud design, performance, and cost optimization.

“iland’s Secure Cloud offering managed by our unified Secure Cloud Console, is key in achieving hybrid cloud success for our customers. This combination of solutions recognizes the inherent complexities in creating and managing hybrid environments and also provides the numerous options necessary to architect the right levels of performance and cost, as well as delivering integrated security, compliance, data protection, disaster recovery and more,” said Justin Giardina, CTO, iland.

“This holistic approach, which focuses on truly understanding our customers’ needs rather than overselling or oversimplifying the process, is made even more powerful by new server configurations and licensing options as well as full private cloud integration into our console,” added Giardina.

As a specialized cloud provider, iland is able to deliver the flexibility, scale and agility normally associated with large hyperscale cloud providers, but without compromising on infrastructure control, visibility, or ease-of-use. In addition to secure public cloud options, dedicated private clouds, and bare-metal services, iland manages all cloud resources up to the hypervisor, includes end-to-end planning, deployment, onboarding, support services, and a complimentary assessment tool to help customers right-size their cloud service to meet individual application requirements.

“iland gives us the flexibility to rapidly modify our infrastructure to address our immediate needs and what lies ahead,” said Lawrence Bilker, executive vice president and CIO of Pyramid Healthcare. “If you’re looking for a partner that can provide an IaaS platform that has high availability at a reasonable cost and the flexibility to adapt to changing business needs, iland is a phenomenal choice.”

The new features include expanded server options designed for I/O intensive applications that require higher quantities of RAM for data processing, as well as new hardware options that provide the flexibility to increase or decrease CPU core counts based on specific application licensing models. These new features enable customers to scale their storage and compute resources independently, though a single unified platform, without integrating third-party solutions or additional management. Additional capabilities with this announcement include updates to the iland Secure Cloud Console for improved hybrid cloud management across iland public and private clouds.

New iland Secure Private Cloud features and services announced today include:

High-performance server configurations for private cloud and bare-metal servers. New server configurations address the needs of performance-intensive workload types with flexibility for higher RAM and CPU requirements. These hardware configurations are customized to meet the needs of performance-oriented environments with specific application requirements.

New licensing options to provide customers the flexibility to license cloud hardware and software based on their application and business requirements, and leverage server blades with lower CPU core counts when needed. The new licensing also provides Microsoft Windows customers with the ability to cover their entire data center, and an option to include Trend Micro and Cisco security licensing.

Full Private Cloud integration with iland Secure Cloud Console to include public cloud and private cloud services into a single console for customers to manage all their iland services from a single pane of glass.

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognized by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Learn more at www.iland.com.

Justin Augat iland 508-846-7518 jaugat@iland.com