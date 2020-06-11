New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Safety Practices for Child Care Programs in the Face of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Duluth, GA, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce HLTH111: Safety Practices for Child Care Programs in the Face of COVID-19 to the online child care training course catalog.

Should we open our child care program? What steps should we follow to keep everyone safe? How does social distancing work with children? These are just some of the questions facing child care directors, owners and employees. As states move to reopen businesses, the availability of child care is crucial to the economic recovery. That being said, precautions must be taken to ensure safety. Many factors should be considered before opening your child care program for business. Many of these factors are new to the child care industry.

Once the decision is made to open for business, programs must take steps to keep children, families, and employees safe. COVID-19 is highly contagious, and it is important to take every step possible to prevent the spread. This includes practicing proper personal hygiene, taking proper precautions, and making sure everything is cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected properly.

This course provides basic information everyone should know about preventing the spread of COVID19 in the child care setting. Participants will learn about recommended hygiene practices, recognizing signs and symptoms, criteria for excluding a child from group care, communicating with children and families, maintaining a clean environment, and more.

“All child care providers need to be aware of basic practices and standards for maintaining a healthy environment and preventing the spread of COVID-19,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “This course provides basic background information and the latest "best practices" as recommended by health professionals.”

HLTH111: Safety Practices for Child Care Programs in the Face of COVID-19 is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

