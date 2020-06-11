Global OTT Streaming Market: Growth Rate Of 55% In 2020

OTT Streaming Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company's latest study on OTT Streaming Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global OTT streaming market is expected grow from $104 billion in 2019 to $161 billion in 2020 at a rate of 55%. The exponential growth is mainly due to the lockdown owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, during which the subscription to various OTT streaming channels and viewership has increased. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $169.4 billion in 2023 at a rate of 14% from 2021. With the increasing change in customers’ social behavior, which is shifting from traditional subscriptions to broadcasting services and to over-the-top (OTT) on-demand video and music subscriptions every year, the OTT streaming market is expected to grow at a very fast pace. However, the threat from piracy and illegal streaming is a key factor hindering the growth of the market.

The over the top content (OTT) streaming market consists of sales of over-the-top content (OTT) streaming services and related products that provides streaming video through internet. Examples of well-known OTT players include Apple TV, iTunes, Netflix, Roku, Hulu, and Amazon, among others.

The global OTT streaming market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Device Type: Smartphones; Smart TVs; Laptops, Desktops and Tablets; Gaming Consoles; Set-Top Box; Others

Revenue Source: AVOD; SVOD; TVOD; Others

By Geography: The global OTT streaming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American OTT streaming market accounts for the largest share in the global OTT streaming market.

Trends In The OTT Streaming Market.

The streaming on 4K televisions is a key trend in the Over-The-Top streaming market. A 4K resolution is typically 3840x2160 pixels and is also known as UHD or Ultra-High Definition. This is the highest level of high-definition video quality available to film, television, and sports viewers these days.

OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides OTT streaming market overviews, analyzes and forecasts OTT streaming market size and growth for the global OTT streaming market, OTT streaming market share, OTT streaming market players, OTT streaming market size, OTT streaming market segments and geographies, OTT streaming market trends, OTT streaming market drivers and OTT streaming market restraints, OTT streaming market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The OTT streaming market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: Global OTT Streaming Market

Data Segmentations: OTT Streaming Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

OTT Streaming Market Organizations Covered: Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Hulu, Tencent, Rakuten, YouTube

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, OTT streaming market customer information, OTT streaming market product/service analysis – product examples, OTT streaming market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global OTT streaming market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The OTT Streaming Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the OTT streaming market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The OTT Streaming Sector: The report reveals where the global OTT streaming industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

