MarcoPolo Learning and Lightbridge Academy Join Forces to Deliver Quality STEAM Education to Early Years

Emmy nominated MarcoPolo World School

In uncertain times, parents need support and access to nutritious content. We’re delighted to be helping Lightbridge children continue to learn, and have fun, through our educator approved lessons.” — Justin Hsu

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarcoPolo Learning and Lightbridge Academy have unveiled a partnership that will deliver engaging STEAM + Literacy learning experiences to pre-school children. Parents of early learning franchise of 45+ Lightbridge Academy centers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region will be given access to the Emmy nominated MarcoPolo World School helping kids to continue their learning journey from home.

MarcoPolo World School is a digital learning platform that provides young children with knowledge about the world around them in a way that nurtures their natural curiosity and teaches foundational skills playfully. The quality STEAM curriculum, delivered via 500+ HD quality video lessons, was designed by a creative team of educators made up of teachers, educational researchers and child psychologists.

Known as The Solution for Working Parents®, Lightbridge Academy offers a high quality early childhood educational program and child care for infants through pre-K aged children. In support of the many families that are remote working from home, they are committed to empowering parents with premium content to ensure children are well educated and even entertained during these challenging times.

“Juggling work, home, school and caring for the needs of young children has never been more difficult to manage. We are thrilled to offer MarcoPolo World School to provide our enrolled families with additional support and motivation for at-home learning,” said Gigi Schweikert, President & COO of Lightbridge Academy.

Justin Hsu, CEO of MarcoPolo Learning says “In these uncertain times, parents need support and access to nutritious content. We’re delighted to be making a difference by helping Lightbridge children continue to learn, and have fun, through our educator approved lessons and activities.”

The partnership between MarcoPolo Learning and Lightbridge Academy will grant complimentary access to their families for the next two months. Children will be able to explore independently and parents can use it to support at-home learning. “The Marco Polo World School perfectly aligns with the core of our curriculum, which addresses the development of the whole child. Whether exploring the music room, learning to write letters or taking a virtual field trip, this app will provide with a multitude of options. It is also being incorporated into our Preschool and Pre-K classrooms,” said Ms. Schweikert.

“MarcoPolo World School feeds curiosity about the natural world.” Hsu says. “With thousands of video lessons and activities, young children can learn about the human body, habitats, space, dinosaurs and much more. Children can discover interesting topics on their own and parents can track their progress through weekly reports promoting healthy parent-child interactions.”

About MarcoPolo Learning

MarcoPolo Learning is an award-winning educational media company for children ages 3-7. Based in London with offices in New York and Shanghai, the company produces TV-grade STEAM and English Language Learning curricula for both home and school. A 2020 Emmy award nominee, the brand’s flagship subscription-based app, MarcoPolo World School, offers kids aged 3-7 a full STEAM + Literacy curriculum with 500+ lessons and 3000+ learning activities; designed by PhD early childhood educators. MarcoPolo also producers an animated educational TV series called The Polos which broadcasts on major linear and digital channels across the world reaching over 500 million households.

About Lightbridge Academy

Lightbridge Academy provides early education and child care to children ages six weeks through kindergarten, as well as special programming for children up to 10 years old during school holidays, breaks and summer camp. The company has over 100 child care franchises either open, under construction or in development throughout Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Guy and Julia Falzarano founded the company based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners, and the community. In 2019 and 2020, Lightbridge Academy was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, and it was featured on the Franchise Times Top 200+ in 2018 and 2019. To learn more about Lightbridge Academy, prospective families and franchisees are encouraged to visit www.LightbridgeAcademy.com.