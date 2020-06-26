Joel Osteen Inspired African TV Producer Wants to Celebrate America--Not Protest It

The Next 400 Talk Show Logo The Next 400 Talk Show Studio

Inspired by Joel Osteen; African American TV Producer Yaw Acheampong Celebrates America and teaches about the history of slavery with "The Next 400" Talk Show

I could be having the worst day ever, but Joel Osteen always has something in his messages that helps me put things into a much broader and positive perspective.” — Yaw Acheampong; TV Producer: The Next 400 Talk Show