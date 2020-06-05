2020-06-05 12:39:56.68 Columbia Man Claims $239,280 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Columbia Man Claims $239,280 Show Me Cash Jackpot

The winning jackpot ticket from the Missouri Lottery’s May 17 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at Schnuck’s Market, 1400 Forum Blvd., in Columbia. Columbia resident Z. Delic won the $239,280 jackpot by matching all five winning numbers drawn: 4, 6, 7, 22 and 34.

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is an estimated $64,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Boone County won more than $19.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $57.4 million went to education programs in the county.

