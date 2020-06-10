Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,075 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina Office of Indigent Defense Services Issues Statement on the Death of George Floyd

North Carolina Office of Indigent Defense Services (IDS) has issued a statement on the death of George Floyd. The office pledges to assist the defense community in its efforts to identify and fight racism in North Carolina Courts.

“The plight of African Americans in facing inequity and harm at the hands of our justice system has been an issue that the public defense community has long recognized,”  said Whitney Fairbanks, IDS interim excutive director. “The issue has now been made abundantly clear to all North Carolinians, and we redouble our commitment to join with and to equip that community in continuing to identify and rectify racial inequity in the system.”

Read the full statement

 

You just read:

North Carolina Office of Indigent Defense Services Issues Statement on the Death of George Floyd

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.