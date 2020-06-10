North Carolina Office of Indigent Defense Services Issues Statement on the Death of George Floyd

North Carolina Office of Indigent Defense Services (IDS) has issued a statement on the death of George Floyd. The office pledges to assist the defense community in its efforts to identify and fight racism in North Carolina Courts.

“The plight of African Americans in facing inequity and harm at the hands of our justice system has been an issue that the public defense community has long recognized,” said Whitney Fairbanks, IDS interim excutive director. “The issue has now been made abundantly clear to all North Carolinians, and we redouble our commitment to join with and to equip that community in continuing to identify and rectify racial inequity in the system.”

Read the full statement.