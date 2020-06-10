MDOT to host telephone town hall meetings on state long-range transportation plan

Contact:

Agency:

Kyle Haller, AICP, MDOT Transportation Planner, 517-256-1731, Monica Monsma, MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer, 517-335-4381

Fast facts: - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host two telephone town hall meetings June 16 and 17. - Michigan residents can provide input on the state long-range transportation plan strategies. - Michiganders are encouraged to join the conversation online.

June 10, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be hosting two telephone town halls at 7 p.m. June 16 and 10 a.m. June 17 to give Michigan residents an opportunity to have input on the state long-range transportation plan (SLRTP), known as Michigan Mobility 2045 (MM2045).

Although registered voter lists are used to ensure residents in every part of the state receive calls, anyone living in Michigan who wants to participate can opt in by completing an online registration form. The telephone town halls will begin with a brief overview of the transportation planning process. During the calls, the public will have an opportunity to comment and provide ideas about Michigan's transportation strategies.

A unique virtual forum, telephone town hall meetings are particularly beneficial for residents who would not typically have the time to attend a regular public meeting or who cannot participate online. Residents will be called at random through an automated system and invited to take part in the telephone forums. Those who choose to join the call will have the chance to ask questions and share their thoughts about the future of transportation. Michiganders are encouraged to join the conversation.

To ensure that the most people possible are engaged, text messages will be sent to a randomly selected group of Michigan mobile phone users throughout the state. The messages will provide information on how to take part in the telephone town hall meetings, as well as how to opt out of future text messages.

MDOT is seeking the opinions of a large and diverse group of Michigan residents and stakeholders representing groups with an interest or concern for the state's transportation decision-making process. This includes best practices for targeting and providing attention to environmental justice populations, marginalized communities and tribal governments.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities or limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, and readers are available upon request. Please call 517-241-7462 to make a request at least seven days before the meeting date.

The public can view the public and stakeholder participation plan, provide comments on MM2045, and get information about the telephone town halls and scheduled in-person meetings at www.MichiganMobility.org.

Public comments also can be sent to MDOT-MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov, or shared with MDOT social media sites at www.facebook.com/MichiganDOT or www.twitter.com/MichiganDOT. Comments also can be sent via U.S. Mail to:

Monica Monsma Michigan Mobility 2045 Michigan Department of Transportation Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909