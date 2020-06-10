Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, announces change of operations to Phase One in response to COVID-19 pandemic

10 June 2020

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – In response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the Supreme Court of Missouri’s recent operational directives for easing COVID-19 restrictions on in-person proceedings, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, announces a change in its operational phase effective June 15, 2020, when the court will move to Phase 1. The Supreme Court’s operational directives identify four phases of operations (Phases 0-3) that courts may work through based on the Gateway criteria, and each progressive phase is designed to allow greater flexibility in court operations.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the court remains open for business, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Supreme Court of Missouri’s operational directives and this court’s administrative order do not affect required deadlines through Missouri’s electronic filing system. The clerk’s office remains available to answer questions and otherwise assist patrons, although all matters should be resolved by telephone or email if possible.

In accordance with the court’s prior order temporarily suspending Eastern District Rule 333 requirements to file paper copies, attorneys should not forward or attempt to file any paper copies until further order of the court. Litigants who are not represented by counsel may still submit paper copies of filings but are encouraged to use alternate means of filing documents under Eastern District Rule 330, such as by mailing, electronic mail attachment, or by facsimile, as allowed under that rule, rather than in-person delivery of pleadings to the courthouse.

To prevent against potential exposure, visitors who meet any of the following criteria will not be permitted to enter the premises:

Any person who has traveled to any foreign country within the last 14 days;

Any person who resides or has had close contact with someone who has travelled to any foreign country within the last 14 days;

Any person who, within the last 14 days, has been diagnosed with, or has had contact with, anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19;

Any person who has been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency;

Any person with unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath.

All visitors to the court are required to wear face masks. These restrictions will remain in place temporarily until it is determined to be safe to remove them.

For further information concerning the status of an appeal or the court’s operations, telephone the clerk’s office at (314) 539-4300.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300