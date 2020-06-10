Governor Walz Convenes Special Session of the Minnesota Legislature

As Minnesota continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and grapple with needed police reform following George Floyd’s death, Governor Tim Walz today announced that he will convene a special legislative session beginning on June 12, 2020.
