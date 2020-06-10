HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Investors to Contact its Attorneys: Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) to submit their losses now . The firm is investigating possible securities fraud and certain investors may have valuable claims.



Relevant Holding Period: Before June 8, 2020

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on whether Tactile misrepresented the size of its market and the true source of its revenue growth.

On June 8, 2020, OSS Research published a scathing report accusing Tactile Systems of (1) overstating its total addressable market (TAM) by nearly $4.7 billion, (2) using a “daisy-chaining” kick-back scheme “that has resulted in rampant overprescribing and rapid market share gains at the expense of patients, insurers and the public,” and (3) concealing Medicare audits resulting in denials, for failure to establish medical necessity, of a whopping 71% of Tactile’s submitted claims.

In response, the price of Tactile shares fell sharply lower that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and determining whether Tactile deceived investors by inflating its TAM and engaging in illegal marketing schemes to induce sales growth,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.



Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Tactile should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email TCMD@hbsslaw.com .

