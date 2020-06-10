End of Year Report and Affidavit Process for Rule 10 Accredited School Systems and Rule 14 Approved Schools, 2019-2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

DUE DATE: June 30, 2020. Reminder to Superintendents or Head of Institution-If you have not completed the Rule 10 or Rule 14 Survey link, please do so by June 30th.

Listed below are the Rule 10 Accredited Systems or Rule 14 Approved Schools Survey links:

Submitting items 1 and 2 is a requirement of these processes and will in no way affect a school system’s accreditation or approval.

Item No. 1. Submit an affidavit if the instructional hours requirements were not met:

School systems (public and nonpublic) that do not meet the Rule 10 or Rule 14 instructional hours requirements should submit an (NDE approved) affidavit to the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) after the district/system school year calendar concludes. Schools will submit completed affidavits no later than June 30, 2020. If your school has chosen to prepare their own affidavit up to this point, you may upload it in addition to the completion of the NDE form.

Affidavits must be signed and notarized.

Item No. 2 Respond to the follow-up survey items:

A. Rule 10 or Rule 14 Checklist: Review the “Rule 10 or 14 checklist of specific regulations” and identify items that were difficult to fulfill after you began operation without students in attendance centers. For items identified as difficult to fulfill, provide a brief description of what the NDE should consider regarding this aspect of the regulation for the 2020 – 2021 school year.

B. Continuity of Learning Plan: As a follow up to the “Continuity of Learning Plan,” submit a response to the question “How did you serve students and address equity needs through your continuity of learning plan?” found in the survey. This response should be a brief, high-level summary of your district/system plan. Links to webpages, Google Sites, and documents are permissible.

The NDE will not request any additional information related to Rule 10 accreditation or Rule 14 approval unless a school were to identify the need for a waiver and/or modification for issues that are a result of circumstances outside those created by the current COVID-19 pandemic.