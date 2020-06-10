Commissioner Announces Dairy Promotion Order Board Members

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced the members of the 2020 New York State Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board. The Advisory Board, which administers the Dairy Promotion Order and evaluates dairy marketing promotion programs, consists of ten New York milk producers appointed by the Commissioner. Each member serves a three-year term starting May 1, 2020. Five of the ten members will serve on the Advisory Board for the first time.

Commissioner Ball announced the following members to the 2020 Advisory Board:

Larry Bailey of Fort Ann, endorsed by Dairy Farmers of America

Kim Nelson of West Winfield, endorsed by Agri-Mark

Julie Patterson of Auburn, an at-large member

Jason Kehl of Strykersville, endorsed by Niagara Frontier Cooperative Milk Producers’ Bargaining Agency, Inc.

LouAnne King of Waddington, endorsed by NY Farm Bureau

Dean Handy of St. Johnsville, an at-large member and new to the Board*

Alicia Lamb of Oakfield, an at-large member and new to the Board*

Judy Whittaker of Whitney Point, an at-large member and new to the Board*

Donald Harwood of Perry, endorsed by Rochester Cooperative Milk Producers’ Bargaining Agency, Inc. and new to the Board*

Sheila Marshman of Oxford, endorsed by New York State Grange and new to the Board*

Commissioner Ball said, “The work of the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board is critical to the continued research and promotion of the State’s dairy industry, and to the education of consumers about the importance of dairy to our economy, communities and to our health. I congratulate those who have been appointed to the 2020 Advisory Board and welcome our new members who are serving for the first time. Their work will help guide the future of the industry in New York State.”

The Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board advises the Commissioner on the annual distribution of approximately $15 million in funds collected from milk producers under the producer-approved New York Dairy Promotion Order. Nominations to the board are submitted and endorsed by milk producers.

The board meets regularly to recommend allocations to new programs and to review progress of programs currently funded under the Order, which include dairy promotion programs, nutrition, education and outreach programs, as well as a variety of innovative dairy product research projects. The first New York State Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board was appointed in May 1972 at the request of dairy producers.

Commissioner Ball thanked the Board’s previous members for their service: Barbara Hanselman, Christopher Noble, Michael Nolan, John Mueller, Carroll Wade, and Lucy Shephard (Board Secretary).

New York State has nearly 3,900 dairy farms that produce over 15 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fourth largest dairy state in milk production. The dairy industry is the State’s largest agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the economy by generating nearly half of New York’s total agricultural receipts and providing some of the highest economic multipliers in the State.