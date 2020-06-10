"The Only Thing Hotter Than The Jersey Shore Beach Sand Is The Demand For Beach Badge Attendant Booths."

About

M.R. Secure Sales LLC represents leaders in Modular Guard Booths, Parking Booths, Ballistic Rated Booths, Bus Shelters, Gas Station Booths, Portable Toilets. Restrooms, Showers, Taxi Booths, Smoking Shelters and Security Check Point Booths Steel Jail and Prison Cells and Police Holding Cells, Offsite Sustainable Construction of Steel and Concrete Multi-Story Modular Schools, Dorms, Condos, Town Houses, Senior Housing, Hotels, Retail Stores, Emergency Care Facilities, Equipment/Telecommunication Shelters, and Miscellaneous Metal Fabrication. Contact: Michael Rosenberg M.R. SECURE SALES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 732-491-5120 mrosenberg@mrsecuresales.com

http://mrsecuresales.com