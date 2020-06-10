"The Only Thing Hotter Than The Jersey Shore Beach Sand Is The Demand For Beach Badge Attendant Booths."
Booths help staff safely sell beach badges. & boardwalk vendors sell t-shirts, beach chairs, bogey boards, shovels, peanuts, popcorn, licorice, soda & water
The only thing hotter than the Jersey Shore Beach sand is the the demand for Beach Badge Attendant Booths.”MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The only thing hotter than the Jersey Shore Beach sand is the the demand for Beach Badge Attendant Booths."
— M.R. Secure Sales LLC Spokeman
The booths help beach staff stay Covid-19 safe while selling beach access badges. Boardwalk vendors are also using the booths to safely sell the usual fare of tee-shirts umbrellas, beach chairs, bogey boards, pales, shovels, water wings, flippers, slippers, peanuts, popcorn, cracker jacks, good and plenty, chuckles, licorice, soda pop, bottled water and a myriad of products and names that we all remember fro the good old days. The Panel Built Quick ship cost effective booths are helping cities, states, municipalities, boroughs, and private enterprises up and down the east coast and the west coast meet the needs of a cabin fever humanity who are fleeing their homes and apartments to pour out and on to the beaches of America. The sun starved John Q public who are adapting to the new norm are crying out for the fresh air and water sports. The booths are being purchased throughout the heartland for lakes, water parks and state parks. From amusement parks to state and county fairs , from oceans to lakes to mid america wave parks, and white water rafting, the cost effective Panel Built Badge Booths and Vendor Sales Booths are the new rage and currently in stock ready for shipment.
Call for Quote:
Mike Rosenberg
M.R. Secure Sales
Limited Liability Company
Cell 732-491-5120
mrosenberg@mrsecuresales.com
“M.R. Secure Sales LLC represents leaders in Modular Hospital Intensive Care Units (ICU'S), Hospital Isolation Rooms and Negative Pressure Infectious Disease Isolation Rooms, Modular COVID-19 Testing Centers Swab Booths With Protected Gloved Hand Portals , Clean Rooms,Guard/Security/Parking Booths & Bus Shelters, Observation Towers, Offsite Sustainable Construction of Steel and Concrete Multi-Story Modular Schools, Dorms, Condos, Town Houses, Senior Housing, Hotels, Retail Stores, Emergency Care Facilities, Equipment/Telecommunication Shelters, Modular Correctional Facilities, Modular Steel Police/Jail and Prison Cells,Modular Offices within in Factories and Warehouses, and Miscellaneous Metals and Custom Steel Railings and Stairs”
Miike Rosenberg
M.R. SECURE SALES LLC
+1 732-491-5120
email us here