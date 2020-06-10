"The Only Thing Hotter Than The Jersey Shore Beach Sand Is The Demand For Beach Badge Attendant Booths."

Quick Ship Badge Booth

Gate House

Booths help staff safely sell beach badges. & boardwalk vendors sell t-shirts, beach chairs, bogey boards, shovels, peanuts, popcorn, licorice, soda & water

The only thing hotter than the Jersey Shore Beach sand is the the demand for Beach Badge Attendant Booths.”
— M.R. Secure Sales LLC Spokeman
MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The only thing hotter than the Jersey Shore Beach sand is the the demand for Beach Badge Attendant Booths."

The booths help beach staff stay Covid-19 safe while selling beach access badges. Boardwalk vendors are also using the booths to safely sell the usual fare of tee-shirts umbrellas, beach chairs, bogey boards, pales, shovels, water wings, flippers, slippers, peanuts, popcorn, cracker jacks, good and plenty, chuckles, licorice, soda pop, bottled water and a myriad of products and names that we all remember fro the good old days. The Panel Built Quick ship cost effective booths are helping cities, states, municipalities, boroughs, and private enterprises up and down the east coast and the west coast meet the needs of a cabin fever humanity who are fleeing their homes and apartments to pour out and on to the beaches of America. The sun starved John Q public who are adapting to the new norm are crying out for the fresh air and water sports. The booths are being purchased throughout the heartland for lakes, water parks and state parks. From amusement parks to state and county fairs , from oceans to lakes to mid america wave parks, and white water rafting, the cost effective Panel Built Badge Booths and Vendor Sales Booths are the new rage and currently in stock ready for shipment.

Call for Quote:

Mike Rosenberg
M.R. Secure Sales
Limited Liability Company
Cell 732-491-5120
mrosenberg@mrsecuresales.com

“M.R. Secure Sales LLC represents leaders in Modular Hospital Intensive Care Units (ICU'S), Hospital Isolation Rooms and Negative Pressure Infectious Disease Isolation Rooms, Modular COVID-19 Testing Centers Swab Booths With Protected Gloved Hand Portals , Clean Rooms,Guard/Security/Parking Booths & Bus Shelters, Observation Towers, Offsite Sustainable Construction of Steel and Concrete Multi-Story Modular Schools, Dorms, Condos, Town Houses, Senior Housing, Hotels, Retail Stores, Emergency Care Facilities, Equipment/Telecommunication Shelters, Modular Correctional Facilities, Modular Steel Police/Jail and Prison Cells,Modular Offices within in Factories and Warehouses, and Miscellaneous Metals and Custom Steel Railings and Stairs”

Miike Rosenberg
M.R. SECURE SALES LLC
+1 732-491-5120
email us here

You just read:

"The Only Thing Hotter Than The Jersey Shore Beach Sand Is The Demand For Beach Badge Attendant Booths."

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Miike Rosenberg
M.R. SECURE SALES LLC
+1 732-491-5120
Company Details
M.R.SECURE SALES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
11 KINGSLEY DR
MANALAPAN, New Jersey, 07726
United States
7324915120
Visit Newsroom
About

M.R. Secure Sales LLC represents leaders in Modular Guard Booths, Parking Booths, Ballistic Rated Booths, Bus Shelters, Gas Station Booths, Portable Toilets. Restrooms, Showers, Taxi Booths, Smoking Shelters and Security Check Point Booths Steel Jail and Prison Cells and Police Holding Cells, Offsite Sustainable Construction of Steel and Concrete Multi-Story Modular Schools, Dorms, Condos, Town Houses, Senior Housing, Hotels, Retail Stores, Emergency Care Facilities, Equipment/Telecommunication Shelters, and Miscellaneous Metal Fabrication. Contact: Michael Rosenberg M.R. SECURE SALES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 732-491-5120 mrosenberg@mrsecuresales.com

http://mrsecuresales.com

More From This Author
"The Only Thing Hotter Than The Jersey Shore Beach Sand Is The Demand For Beach Badge Attendant Booths."
COVID-19 Hospital Intensive Care Space Planning & COVID-19 Testing Center Protective Swab booths with glove hand ports
Prefabricated Modular Steel Panel Hospital Intensive Care Units (ICU's)
View All Stories From This Author