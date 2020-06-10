Dentists Launch New Nationwide Grassroots Movement #DentalSAFETY to Highlight the Safety of Dental Practices

Patient safety has always been the top priority of dentists throughout the United States

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentists in the U.S. have launched a brand new grassroots campaign #DentalSAFETY to build public confidence about the safety of dental practices. Dentists and their teams have always taken precautions to ensure the safety of their patients. Now, in the midst of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, additional safety measures have been adopted at dental offices nationwide to protect patients from the COVID-19 virus. In fact, dentists throughout the country have treated over half a million dental emergencies with no reports of COVID-19 infection traced to a dental practice, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In spite of this remarkable statistic, however, there is still a significant number of patients who are afraid to visit their dentists and other healthcare providers. For more information about the #DentalSAFETY campaign, click HERE.

According to recent reports, a large population of patients are suffering from untreated dental issues due to fears from entering a dental office. Nearly one-third of adults in the U.S. and half of all seniors reported delaying medical care in April due to fears of contamination at medical facilities, and the latest American Dental Association data reported average weekly patient visits were down 82% in early May. While concerns about safety are understandable, experts believe the health consequences of delaying needed dental care are an even greater risk.

The Mayo Clinic reports a clear linkage between dental health and overall health and well-being, including complications associated with extreme pain, infection, pregnancy, pneumonia, HIV/AIDS, and more. In addition, poor oral hygiene has also been linked to COVID-19 complications, particularly in patients suffering with diabetes, hypertension or cardiovascular disease. Dentists supported by leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services® are also committed to bringing awareness to patients about the link between oral health and whole-body health – what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

How dentists and others can join the #DentalSAFETY movement:

Record a 1-minute video giving an example of how to mitigate risk through safety protocols; or record a 2-minute video sharing a patient safety story. Post the video to preferred social media channels. Include the hashtags: #DentalSAFETY, #DentalER, and #DentalHEROES Tag relevant dental groups, schools, professional associations, fellow dentists, and healthcare professionals.



Learn more about the #DentalSAFETY movement by visiting www.dentalsafety.care.

