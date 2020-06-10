Rapid Growth Expected for North American UV Disinfection Vessels Market
COVID-19 has brought awareness to this emerging market.
The rising number of COVID-19 cases has led to many people taking precautionary measures like hand washing, using hand sanitizers and disinfecting their cell phones with UV disinfection vessels.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the North American UV disinfection vessels market was valued at over $30.0 million in 2019. The market is expected to witness a high double-digit growth rate over 25.0% during the forecast period.
— Chief Research Officer Shilpa Tiku
The North American UV disinfection vessels market is highly competitive, with the presence of many small and medium-size companies trying to get a strong foothold in the market. The market is flooded with unilateral pouring of low-quality products from Asia. This has led to competitive pricing and companies are increasingly focusing on product quality and differentiation.
The North American UV disinfection vessels market has seen a considerable increase in sales due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Preventive healthcare, ease of use, and consumer safety are the key factors driving sales. “The rising number of COVID-19 cases has led to many people taking precautionary measures like hand washing and using hand sanitizers, as well as disinfecting their cell phones with UV disinfection vessels,” notes Shilpa Tiku - Chief Research Officer of Verify Markets.
Some of the key companies covered in this report include PhoneSoap LLC., 3B Medical Inc., Munchkin Inc. and others. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall North American UV disinfection vessels market. The report captures market drivers, restraints, technology trends, pricing trends, and market share analysis. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the UV disinfection vessels market. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.
Our research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the industry along with analysis of secondary resources to validate our information.
