Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,030 in the last 365 days.

Bangladesh : Technical Assistance Report-Residential Property Price Indices Mission

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

June 10, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The purpose of the mission was to assist the Bangladesh Bank (BB) in progressing on the compilation of a residential property price index (RPPI). This will be the first technical assistance (TA) mission to Bangladesh on the RPPI to be conducted under the auspices of the Data for Decisions Fund (D4D). The aim of the mission is to assist the BB in improving data for RPPI compilation and to compile an experimental RPPI.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/195

English

Publication Date:

June 10, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513546902/1934-7685

Stock No:

1BGDEA2020002

Format:

Paper

Pages:

17

You just read:

Bangladesh : Technical Assistance Report-Residential Property Price Indices Mission

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.