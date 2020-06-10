Bangladesh : Technical Assistance Report-Residential Property Price Indices Mission

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

June 10, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The purpose of the mission was to assist the Bangladesh Bank (BB) in progressing on the compilation of a residential property price index (RPPI). This will be the first technical assistance (TA) mission to Bangladesh on the RPPI to be conducted under the auspices of the Data for Decisions Fund (D4D). The aim of the mission is to assist the BB in improving data for RPPI compilation and to compile an experimental RPPI.