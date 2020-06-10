Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the June 9-10 FOMC meeting

June 10, 2020

Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the June 9-10 FOMC meeting

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The attached table and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections and the target federal funds rate projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants for the June 9-10 meeting.

The table will be incorporated into a summary of economic projections released with the minutes of the June 9-10 meeting. Summaries of economic projections are released quarterly.

Projections (PDF) | Accessible Materials

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

