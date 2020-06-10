Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the June 9-10 FOMC meeting

The attached table and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections and the target federal funds rate projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants for the June 9-10 meeting.

The table will be incorporated into a summary of economic projections released with the minutes of the June 9-10 meeting. Summaries of economic projections are released quarterly.

