Harris County DA Kim Ogg Promotes White Privilege for Convicted Cop and Partner Investigated in the Deaths of 9 Blacks
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the wave of riots and civil unrest has paralyzed every major city in America due to the death of George Floyd, a black man murdered by a white policeman. Harris County DA Kim Ogg policies that are protecting white criminal cops remains intact. Two former Houston area DEA Agents Chad Scott and Jack Schumacher both currently under FBI investigation for federal, criminal, and civil rights violations continue to enjoy a blanket of protection for crimes they committed in and around Harris County. Scott was recently convicted by a federal jury in the Eastern District of Louisiana on two counts of perjury, three counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts of falsifying government records. On April 23, 2020, U.S. District Judge Jane Triche-Milazzo denied Scott’s request for a new trial. Scott’s partner Jack Schumacher is currently Chief Investigator with the Burnet County District Attorney’s Office. Incidentally, it was revealed by the late honorable Congressman Elijah Cummings during a Congressional Hearing that Schumacher had been professionally disciplined nineteen times and that he has killed nine unarmed African Americans in the line of duty.
Both DEA Agents have been subpoenaed as witnesses for the state in the wrongful conviction case of Lamar Burks. Burks who has been in prison for twenty years claims he was framed by the agents, who used one of their informants a five-time convicted felon as their sole witness to convict him. Legal analyst and community leaders are puzzled as to why Harris County DA Kim Ogg has continued to uphold and support a tainted conviction. The ultimate conclusion is undeniably white privilege. The Burks family has hired famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who held a joint press conference with NAACP leaders calling on Ogg to drop the charges. At a time in the nation where confederate monuments are being dismantled, as federal legislation is being drafted to address police misconduct, a groundswell of support is growing in Houston calling on the Harris County DA to resign. For more information log onto the Harris County District Clerk website The State of Texas vs. Lamar Burks #08439680101C, or The Court of Criminal Appeals website case #WR-72,881-06. All media inquires please contact the Lamar Burks Legal Defense Fund, lamarburksdefensefund@gmail.com.
