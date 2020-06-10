Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,049 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report May 2020

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  May   YTD - May Beginning
Inventory
  2020 2019 %Chg   2020 2019 %Chg May 2020
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 25,493 21,411 19.1   76,282 71,845 6.2 92,724
  40 < 100 HP 6,508 5,885 10.6   22,992 22,872 0.5 38,247
  100+ HP 1,365 1,640 -16.8   6,871 7,216 -4.8 8,452
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 33,366 28,936 15.3   106,145 101,933 4.1 139,423
4WD Farm Tractors 156 178 -12.4   989 1,074 -7.9 732
Total Farm Tractors 33,522 29,114 15.1   107,134 103,007 4.0 140,155
Self-Prop Combines 272 280 -2.9   1,576 1,741 -9.5 996
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Primary Logo

You just read:

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report May 2020

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.