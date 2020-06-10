Wilson Blanchard Management Announces Mark Marshall as Vice President of Operations

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Blanchard Management (WBM), an Associa® company, announces Mark Marshall, RCM®, CMCA®, as the new vice president of operations.

Mr. Marshall has more than 15 years of construction and property management experience. He has been a valued Associa team member in Ontario since 2006 and has held several key positions, including regional field services director for Associa OnCall, senior project manager, and client relations manager. In his new role, he will oversee management operations, client relations, client and manager education and training as well as strategic planning and executive leadership of the branch.

“Mark joins our team with over 15 years of experience in the industry and a unique skill set that will positively impact our business operations,” stated Brad Wells, RCM®, RPA®, CMCA®, branch president. “We are excited to welcome him to Wilson Blanchard and look forward to implementing his vision for the branch, our clients, and the communities we serve.”

Mr. Marshall holds the Registered Condominium Manager (RCM®) and Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designations, as well as a general license for condominium management from the Condominium Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario (CMRAO). Mr. Marshall is also a member of the Association of Condominium Managers of Ontario and Community Associations Institute. He also contributes articles to several condominium management publications.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com